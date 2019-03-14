Strong winds damage parking garage, cars at Norton Women & Children’s Hospital

“This is basically the skin on the exterior of a concrete, steel garage that has been peeled away by the wind,” St. Matthews Fire Public Information Officer Rick Tonini said. “The metal studs that you see up there are screwed to the concrete, and then these panels are screwed to the studs. And then they put a finish on top of it to make it look nice. The wind got behinds the panels and one came down, and the next one followed.”