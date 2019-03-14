Thousands without power in Louisville, outages reported all over WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Severe weather knocked out power to thousands of people in Louisville and other parts of WAVE Country on Thursday afternoon.
As of 6 p.m., more than 22,000 LG&E customers are without power in Louisville.
High winds have downed trees across the city. Check out the slideshow of storm damage pictures at the bottom of this story.
Here’s a breakdown of the number of outages across the WAVE 3 News viewing area:
- Bullitt County - 2,106
- Carroll County - 32
- Hardin County - 55
- Jefferson County - 22,216
- Meade County - 30
- Oldham County - 2,202
- Shelby County - 129
- Clark County - Duke: 2,509; Clark Co. REMC: 898
- Floyd County - 3,858
- Harrison County - 3
- Jackson County - 3
- Jefferson County - Duke: 314; Clark Co. REMC: 22
- Scott County - 343
- Washington County - 17
To view the LG&E/KU outage map, click or tap here. To view the Duke Energy outage map, click or tap here. See Clark County REMC’s outage map here.
For customers needing to report an outage, use the following links:
