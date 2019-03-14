UofL student among group rescued at Red River Gorge

WOLFE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – A University of Louisville student was among a group of friends canoeing who were rescued at Red River Gorge.
Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team members received a call around 6 p.m. Wednesday from a parent of a UofL student who did not show up for work.
Team members searched for the group’s vehicle but were not able to locate it. At 8:30 p.m. they received a call from two lost hikers who believed they were on Tower Rock Trial. Rescue team members began on Bison Way Trail to look for the group. Less than a fourth of a mile in they received another call about the three people in the canoeing group.
Rescuers split into two teams and eventually located the hikers along Gladie Creek. The hikers had a picture of a map, built a fire and stayed in place.
Rescuers were also able to make contact with the canoeing group on the Wolfe County side of Red River. The group lost their canoe and attempted to walk. Two of the people lost their shoes when the canoe capsized.
Rescuers and the canoe group had to hike for approximately an hour to get back to the trail head at Osborne Bend.
Two rescue members were injured but are expected to be OK.
The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team said both rescues could have been avoided with pre-planning. They advised people who visit the gorge to know where they are going, have a map they know how to use, carry flashlights and be prepared to spend the night.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.