BLOG UPDATE: Friday Edition

No doubt Thursday’s setup was a wild one with several aspects to look back on. I will dive more into this on the video today.
Short-term: Cloudy and windy setup again today but gusts not even close to Thursday’s. Spotty showers will pass through from the west. Some ice pellets or snowflakes could mix in in the heavier showers to our north. No issues with that.
Weekend: Looks nice overall. More sun Saturday than Sunday. Highs generally in the 50s.
Next week: A cool pattern but nothing excessive. Main rain chance looks to be Wednesday night/Thursday.
Next weekend: The 70s stand a good chance to return!!!
Spring begins on Wednesday...
