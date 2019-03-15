Cats will get Alabama in SEC Tournament opener

“It’s going to be a hard game for us. They did beat us and they did it in a physical manner," UK head coach John Calipari said. "Tonight—I didn’t watch the game yet – but they said it was 25 points on second-chance baskets and toughness around the rim. We missed – I showed our guys – we probably missed in that game 14, 15 layups. You can’t miss layups. You can—you can’t miss 15 layups, let me put it that way, and play a team like that. And they shot the ball well. They made shots when they had to, so they’re a good team.”