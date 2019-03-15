Cats will get Alabama in SEC Tournament opener

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - #4 Kentucky will face Alabama (18-14) on Friday night in the SEC Tournament. The Crimson Tide came back in the second half to beat Ole Miss 62-57 on Thursday night in Nashville.
“It’s going to be a hard game for us. They did beat us and they did it in a physical manner," UK head coach John Calipari said. "Tonight—I didn’t watch the game yet – but they said it was 25 points on second-chance baskets and toughness around the rim. We missed – I showed our guys – we probably missed in that game 14, 15 layups. You can’t miss layups. You can—you can’t miss 15 layups, let me put it that way, and play a team like that. And they shot the ball well. They made shots when they had to, so they’re a good team.”
The Crimson Tide beat UK 77-75 on January 5 in Tuscaloosa.
Kentucky (26-5) will have welcome grad transfer Reid Travis back. He has missed the last six games with a sprained knee, but returned to practice this week. Travis averages 11.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He has started in 23 of the 26 games that he has played in this season.
“Yeah. He’s been terrific in practice. Kind of surprising. Conditioning looked OK. Asked him, ‘How’d you do that?’ ‘I was on that treadmill and that water going hard.’ So he’ll be fine,” Calipari said.
The Cats are 133-25 all-time in the SEC Tournament with 31 championships. The Tide and UK tip off at 7 p.m. on Friday night.
