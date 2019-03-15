Cost determined to repair damage following barge collision

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Waterfront Development Corporation said Friday it will cost more than $400,000 to fix the damage following December's barge crash along the Ohio River near downtown Louisville.
A towboat pushing 15 barges collided with the Clark Memorial Bridge back on Christmas Day.
The limestone panels on the overlook were knocked off.
The Waterfront Development Corporation is now waiting to hear back from the barge company’s insurance representatives.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.