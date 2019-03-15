FORECAST: Clouds clear tonight, chilly weekend ahead

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two tornadoes have been confirmed in our viewing area in southern Indiana from Thursday afternoon’s storms.
An EF-0 (70 MPH) in northwestern Washington Co & EF-1 (94 MPH) in Jackson Co.
So far Friday, much calmer and cooler weather has filtered in on the backside of the low pressure. Skies will clear overnight with lows in the lower 30s in the city and 20s for the suburbs.
Look for a decent amount of sunshine on Saturday, but temperatures will struggle with highs reaching near 50 degrees.
By Sunday, we’ll be a few degrees warmer, with clouds increasing during the afternoon.
We can’t rule out a few sprinkles or flurries late Sunday night.
Temperatures will stay below average through the first half of next week with calm weather expected.
There are signs pointing to a warmer pattern by late next week.
TONIGHT: Evening clouds, clearing and cold overnight. LOW: 33°
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. HIGH: 50°
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny early, clouds increase after noon. HIGH: 55°
