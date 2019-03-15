FORECAST: Increasing clouds, cooler with spotty showers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Friday begins with clear skies and temperatures near 50.
Temperatures will continue to fall through mid-morning, ending up in the low to mid-40s.
Clouds increase through mid-morning into the afternoon as winds gust to between 25 to 30 mph. Highs today max out in the mid to upper 40s.
Some sprinkles can be expected to accompany today's clouds. Tonight, clouds clear as temperatures plop into the upper 20s to low 30s.
Saturday looks bright and sunny with highs near 50. A system skirting just to our north brings slight shower chances to end the weekend.
Highs hover near 50° Sunday through Tuesday before returning to the mid to upper 50s for the middle of next week as a system brings scattered showers to the region.
FORECAST
TODAY: Increasing Clouds; Spotty showers/sprinkles (20%); HIGH: 48°
TONIGHT: Spotty evening showers (20%); Clouds Clearing; LOW: 31°
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny; Cool; HIGH: 50°
