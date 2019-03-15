Friday Furlong: Week 4

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We’re 50 days out from Derby 145, and tomorrow we finally get a look at Bob Baffert’s power duo, Game Winner and Improbable.
This Saturday, all eyes will be on Oaklawn Park, and the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes, both of them. The cancellation of last week’s San Felipe led to increased entries in the Rebel Stakes… which the track agreed to split into two.
The purse in each division is now worth $750,000… and the 85 Kentucky Derby qualifying points allotted to the Rebel were reduced to 75 percent for each division as well.
Horses with common connections were split between divisions, meaning each division is headlined by a Bob Baffert favorite, Improbable in Division 1 and Game Winner in Division 2.
While Breeders Cup champ Game Winner seems like the easy runaway favorite in Division 2, but his unbeaten stablemate Improbable will look to establish his own dominance in the first division.
Both horses went off at 6-5 in the morning line odds.
Also worth noting, trainer Steve Asmussen’s six horses in the Rebel helped make the split possible. He’ll run two in Division 1 and four in Division 2.
With his chance to sweep on Saturday, it’s a good time to remember Bob Baffert has won six of the last nine Rebel Stakes.
