Husband charged in wife’s stabbing death in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man is facing charges after his wife was stabbed to death in south Louisville.
Police were called to the 300 block of Kilmory Avenue, located off Southside Drive, around 2:30 a.m. Friday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
When officers arrived, they found the woman dead outside of a home.
Police took her husband, Yoilime Martinez-Diaz into custody.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Martinez-Diaz was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with murder and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
