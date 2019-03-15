Husband charged in wife’s stabbing death in south Louisville

By Sarah Jackson | March 15, 2019 at 5:13 AM EST - Updated March 15 at 12:51 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The name of a woman who was stabbed to death in south Louisville has been released.

Police were called to the 300 block of Kilmory Avenue, located off Southside Drive, around 2:30 a.m. Friday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

When officers arrived, they found Yunelsy Abdala Ramos, 35, dead outside of a home. Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Jacqueline Smith said Ramos died of sharp force injuries.

Police took her husband, Yoilime Martinez-Diaz into custody.

Martinez-Diaz was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with murder and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.

