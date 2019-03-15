Man accused of killing 2 people in Kroger appears in court

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A mental inquest warrant will be filed for the man accused of killing two black people at a Louisville grocery store.
Gregory Bush appeared before a judge Friday morning for another pretrial conference.
Bush is facing two murder charges and 10 counts of wanton endangerment. He is accused of shooting and killing Maurice Stallard inside the Jeffersontown Kroger store, then killing Vickie Lee Jones on his way out to the parking lot. Police arrested him moments after the shooting in October of 2018.
In January, Bush's attorney entered a plea of not guilty in federal court to three hate crime charges and three gun charges. If convicted on those counts, Bush could face life in prison or the death penalty.
In court Friday, the commonwealth's attorney confirmed more discovery is being reviewed, a lot of which comes from electronics seized from Bush's home. The judge reviewed a mental inquest warrant presented by the commonwealth.
Bush will be back in court in July for another pretrial hearing.
