MS-13 members charged with murder of 16-year-old who was stabbed 100 times

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - Police say five members of the MS-13 gang have been arrested after a 16-year-old’s body was dumped and set on fire.
Prince George’s County police said Jacsun Chicas, who lived in northern Virginia, was killed in a Maryland home and his remains were dumped near the Rappahannock River in Stafford.
Police said Chicas had been stabbed as many as 100 times. The body was discovered after a Stafford County sheriff’s deputy noticed a fire on the side of the road.
Chicas’ mother told NBC Washington she believes her son was targeted because he was getting out of gang life and MS-13 suspected he was cooperating with police.
All five suspects are charged with first-degree murder. One of the suspects is 16, and is being charged as an adult.
The five suspects are:
- Jose Ordonez-Zometa, 29, of Landover Hills, MD
- Jonathan Castillo-Rivera, 20, of Annandale
- Christian Martinez-Ramirez, 16, of Falls Church
- Kevin Rodriguez-Flores, 18, no fixed address
- Jose Hernandez-Garcia, 25, no fixed address
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.