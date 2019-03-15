3 North Carolina shuts down Nwora, beats Cards in ACC Tournament

(WAVE) - #3 North Carolina shut out UofL leading scorer Jordan Nwora in the second half and ended the Cards run in the ACC Tournament with a 83-70 defeat on Thursday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Tar Heels were cruising, up 34-21 after a Seventh Woods free throw with 8:32 left in the first half. UofL responded with a 12-0 run. A run that included three-pointers from Darius Perry, Nwora, and Dwayne Sutton. After closing within 34-33, the Cards struggled from the field for the remainder of the first half. They trailed 45-35 at the half.
In the second half, UofL got within six at 58-52 on a Malik Williams dunk with 12:14 left, but the Heels answered with a 21-9 burst to end it.
Williams finished with 10 points and tied his career high with 13 rebounds. Sutton led UofL with 14 points. The Manual High grad tied his career-high with four three-pointers. Steven Enoch added 12 points off the UofL bench, and Perry 10. Nwora scored seven.
Coby White and Luke Maye led the Tar Heels with 19 each.
The Cards are now 20-13 and are projected to be a #7 seed when the NCAA brackets are announced on Sunday night.
