3 North Carolina shuts down Nwora, beats Cards in ACC Tournament

The Tar Heels were cruising, up 34-21 after a Seventh Woods free throw with 8:32 left in the first half. UofL responded with a 12-0 run. A run that included three-pointers from Darius Perry, Nwora, and Dwayne Sutton. After closing within 34-33, the Cards struggled from the field for the remainder of the first half. They trailed 45-35 at the half.