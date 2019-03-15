Officer accused in LMPD Explorer scandal set to plead guilty to state charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department accused of committing sex crimes while working in the department’s Youth Explorer Program plans to enter a guilty plea to state charges.
Kenneth Betts already admitted his guilt to federal charges in December for enticement of a minor, child porn, and transfer of obscene materials to a minor between 2006 and 2014 with four underage victims - three boys and one girl.
WAVE 3 News has learned that Betts will plead guilty to the additional state charges. That’s set to happen on May 10.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.