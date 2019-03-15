Officer accused in LMPD Explorer scandal set to plead guilty to state charges

Officer accused in LMPD Explorer scandal set to plead guilty to state charges
Betts pleaded guilty to federal charges in December.
March 14, 2019 at 8:36 PM EST - Updated March 14 at 8:40 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department accused of committing sex crimes while working in the department’s Youth Explorer Program plans to enter a guilty plea to state charges.

Kenneth Betts already admitted his guilt to federal charges in December for enticement of a minor, child porn, and transfer of obscene materials to a minor between 2006 and 2014 with four underage victims - three boys and one girl.

WAVE 3 News has learned that Betts will plead guilty to the additional state charges. That’s set to happen on May 10.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.