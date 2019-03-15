Ohio homeowner receives unsolicited box of marijuana, Leonardo DiCaprio listed on return address

WILLOWICK, OH (WOIO) - A standard delivery from the U.S. Postal Service on Thursday turned out to be anything but for a Willowick woman.
The homeowner, who lives on East 314th Street, called police to investigate after receiving a suspicious package. The address on the parcel was correct, but the name appeared to be fraudulent.
Also (likely) fraudulent was the name listed with the Oregon return address—Leonardo DiCaprio.
The Willowick Police Department responded to the scene, at which point the decision was made to bring in the Lake County Bomb Squad.
Chief of Police Brian Turner told Cleveland 19 there weren’t grave concerns that the package contained explosives, but rather they were acting out of an abundance of caution.
The bomb squad performed an X-ray and found that the parcel was safe to open.
Inside the package, police found a “couple pounds” of marijuana and what appeared to be heroin, although police are still waiting on confirmation from the crime lab.
The incident remains under investigation.
