Thousands remain without power in Louisville, outages reported all over WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Severe weather knocked out power to thousands of people in Louisville and other parts of WAVE Country on Thursday afternoon. On Friday morning, several thousand people were still without power.
As of 7:30 a.m. Friday 5,595 LG&E customers were without power in Louisville, including Seneca High School, Binet School and Goldsmith Elementary. Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Renee Murphy said the schools would operate on a normal schedule.
At 6 p.m. on Thursday, more than 22,000 LG&E customers were without power in Louisville.
High winds downed trees across the city. Check out the slideshow of storm damage pictures at the bottom of this story.
Here’s a breakdown of the number of outages across the WAVE 3 News viewing area as of 7:30 a.m. Friday:
- Bullitt County - 304
- Jefferson County - 5,595
- Meade County - Less than 5
- Oldham County - 899
- Clark County - Duke: 526
- Floyd County - 79
- Jackson County - 56
- Jefferson County - Duke: 89
- Scott County - 2
To view the LG&E/KU outage map, click or tap here. To view the Duke Energy outage map, click or tap here. See Clark County REMC’s outage map here.
For customers needing to report an outage, use the following links:
