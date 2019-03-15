Woman dies following stabbing in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman is dead following a stabbing in south Louisville.
Police were called to the 300 block of Kilmory Avenue, located off Southside Drive, around 2:30 a.m. Friday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Smiley said the stabbing appeared to be domestic.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Smiley said they are not searching for an outstanding suspect at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.