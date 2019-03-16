AMBER Alert declared for 5-year-old Indiana girl

Leanna Nicole Herron, left, was last seen with Zyair Jalinc Herron, right. A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for Leanna.
By Erin O'Neil | March 16, 2019 at 5:38 PM EST - Updated March 16 at 5:38 PM

FORT WAYNE, IN (WAVE) - A statewide AMBER Alert has been declared for a 5-year-old child missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Five-year-old Leanna Nicole Herron, a black female, is 4′ tall and 69 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit with white stripes and black and white Nike sneakers, the Fort Wayne Police Department said.

Leanna was last seen on Saturday, March 16, at 3:00 p.m. in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The victim is believed to be in extreme danger, police said.

The suspect is Zyair Jalinc Herron, a 26-year-old black male. Herron is 5′9″ tall, 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He has a gold grill over his teeth and ZAMIRAH tattooed on the left side of his neck. Herron was last seen wearing a red and black sweatsuit and black boots. He was driving an older silver Chevy Malibu with black rims and a temporary paper license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.

The Fort Wayne Police Department requested an activation of the AMBER Alert from area, which is about 125 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

