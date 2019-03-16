Free Lyft rides over St. Patrick’s Day weekend courtesy of Safe Ride Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Local bars are expected to be busy over St. Patrick’s Day weekend - so the Safe Ride Kentucky Coalition is helping make sure people get home safety by offering free Lyft rides.
Just open the app and enter the code “SAFERIDEKY2019” to get up $10 off two rides.
The deal is good through 5 a.m. Monday.
The Safe Ride Coalition was originally started by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association and now includes partners like AAA and the Kentucky Office for Highway Safety.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.