Free Lyft rides over St. Patrick’s Day weekend courtesy of Safe Ride Kentucky
By Becca Gibson | March 15, 2019 at 8:48 PM EST - Updated March 15 at 8:49 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Local bars are expected to be busy over St. Patrick’s Day weekend - so the Safe Ride Kentucky Coalition is helping make sure people get home safety by offering free Lyft rides.

Just open the app and enter the code “SAFERIDEKY2019” to get up $10 off two rides.

The deal is good through 5 a.m. Monday.

The Safe Ride Coalition was originally started by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association and now includes partners like AAA and the Kentucky Office for Highway Safety.

