Jeffersonville police officer hit by car, expected to be OK

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A police officer in Jeffersonville, Indiana was investigating a suspicious vehicle when a passing driver hit him, police said.
It happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday at Charlestown Pike and Armstrong Road.
Police said the officer who was hit was alert and talking to EMS and appears to have minor injuries.
Emergency crews did rush the officer to University Hospital with a police escort.
Police did not share any further information.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.