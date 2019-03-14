No distress call in fatal Madeira plane crash, officials say

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board said there was no distress call before a plane crashed into a home in Madeira on Tuesday afternoon.
The pilot who was killed was identified as David J. Sapp, 62, from Sun City in Maricopa County, Arizona.
The plane crashed at 3:18 p.m. Tuesday on Rollymeade Avenue and caught fire after it struck a remodeled portion of the home, said Madeira & Indian Hill Joint Fire District Fire Chief Stephen Ashbrock.
An investigator with the NTSB said it appears the aircraft struck a tree with its right wing first , spun 180 degrees and then struck the house.
He said there was no in flight fire or explosion, but the fire observed was a post crash fire.
The plane, which is registered to Marc Inc. of Brandon, MS, departed Lunken Airport at 10:51 a.m. on a mission to take aerial photographs of the area.
The investigator stated the aircraft does not have recording devices on board and they’re looking at physical evidence on plane such as structure, the control system, engines, the propeller system and weather conditions to try to determine the cause of the crash.
The NTSB is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. on Friday to discuss further details.
