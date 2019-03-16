Toppers beat Southern Miss 70-59 in C-USA semifinal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Western Kentucky (20-13) is one win from another trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Hilltoppers beat Southern Miss 70-59 on Friday afternoon in a Conference USA semifinal in Frisco, Texas.
A 19-5 run during a pivotal second stretch was keyed by star freshman Charles Bassey. He finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Sophomore guard Josh Anderson led Western with 18 points. Taveion Hollingsworth scored 13 of his 17 in the second half.
It is the second straight season that WKU has advanced to the C-USA championship game. The second seeded Toppers will face #1 seed Old Dominion. ODU (25-8) won both regular season meetings, but by a combined seven points. Both games were at Old Dominion.
“We’ll have to play extremely well to have a chance to win this, but we have an opportunity,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said.
The C-USA Championship game is at 8:30 pm EST on Saturday night and will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.
