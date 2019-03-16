Travis returns and Cats handle Tide 73-55 in SEC Tournament opener

(WAVE) - Reid Travis returned to the court and the Cats used a decisive first half run to put away Alabama in a 73-55 win on Friday night in an SEC Tournament quarterfinal in Nashville, Tennessee.
Travis had missed the last five games after suffering a sprained knee in a February 19 win at Missouri. He played 23 minutes, scoring 8 points and pulling down 7 rebounds. Travis also blocked three shots.
Tyler Herro had a game-high 20 points. He scored seven during a 22-5 run that saw the Cats turn an early 6-4 deficit into a 26-11 lead.
PJ Washington had 10 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks and Immanuel Quickley finished with 12 points.
Kentucky improves to 27-5 and advances to a Saturday afternoon SEC Tournament semifinal against the winner of the Mississippi State-Tennessee game. That semifinal will tip off around 3:30 pm EST. Florida and Auburn meet in the opener.
