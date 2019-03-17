Baffert’s runners both run second in split divisions of the Rebel Stakes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Trainer Bob Baffert had both favorites for Saturday’s divisions of the Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park. His 2-year-old champ of last year, Game Winner lost by inches while his other highly regarded colt, Improbable lost by a neck .
In the first division, Improbable seemed a winner in mid-stretch, but he was caught by Long Range Toddy, who is trained by Steve Asmussen and ridden by Jon Court. It was Improbable’s first defeat.
In the second division of the Rebel, Omaha Beachhad the lead in mid-stretch, but Game Winner came charging late, only to lose by inches in a photo finish. Game Winner tasted defeat for the first time in his career.
Both Rebel winners, Long Range Toddy and Omaha Beach , received 37 and a half points on the Kentucky Derby Points List.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.