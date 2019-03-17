Bellarmine takes opening round game in NCAA tourney

The second-seeded Knights held the seventh-seeded Cavaliers to just 14 points over the first 17 minutes of the game and led 35-14 before Walsh closed the first half on an 8-4 run to make it 39-22 at the break.Walsh scored the first bucket of the second half to get within 15, but that would be as close the Cavaliers would come. The Knights led by as many as 28 with all 15 players in uniform seeing court time, delighting the vocal Bellarmine cheering section, that appeared to be the majority of the announced crowd of 427 at Neil Carey Arena on the Lewis University campus.Adam Eberhard tossed in 16 points and handed out eight assists to record game-highs in both categories. Alex Cook added 13 points and four rebounds while Tyler Jenkins chipped in 11 points and four assists. Chivarsky Corbett was the game’s leading rebounder with eight.Walsh had three players reach double digits, led by Reece Bogan’s 14 points. The 6-3 freshman guard was a bright spot for the Cavaliers, hitting four of his eight 3-point attempts. JT Shumate, who was the Cavaliers’ leading scorer, was pretty well bottled up by the Bellarmine and defense, and G-MAC Freshman of the Year was held to two points on 1-of-6 shooting.