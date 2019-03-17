Cats get No. 2 Seed, will face Abilene Christian

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Wildcats now know the first stop on their March Madness trip.
The Wildcats received the two seed in the midwest region, and will be headed to Jacksonville.
Kentucky’s loss to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Semifinals likely knocked them off the top line, after what was a largely successful season.
Once again, John Calipari pulled together a team of talented freshman, turning them into one of the nation’s college basketball powerhouses.
The Wildcats’ season started off rocky, with a 34-point loss to Duke in the season opener.
“I got out-coached, you guys got outplayed, we’ll watch the tape and move on," Calipari said after the November 6 matchup.
That’s exactly what Kentucky did, winning 10 of its next 11 games. The Cats’ lone loss in that stretch came at the hands of Seton Hall, a one-point loss at Madison Square Garden.
UK came to the KFC Yum! Center to grab a decisive victory over in-state rival Louisville, 71-58.
Moving into conference play, the Wildcats were 15-3 in SEC play.
They also defeated Kansas 71-63 at Rupp Arena in a game that was featured on ESPN’s College Gameday.
The Cats split their regular-season series with Tennessee, with the Vols taking the rubber match in the conference tournament.
Kentucky heads into the tournament with a 27-6 overall record.
Sophomore PJ Washington leads the Cats scorers, averaging 14.8 points per game, and adding 7.5 rebounds.
Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson and Reid Travis are also averaging double-digit scoring for Kentucky.
John Calipari’s team will face Abilene Christian on Thursday.
