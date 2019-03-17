Dozens gather to call for an end to hatred after mass shooting in New Zealand

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Community leaders in Louisville say enough is enough after 50 people were killed in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Rampaging through two mosques, the gunman live-streamed the attack.
Dozens stood together in Jefferson Square Park today to condemn these acts of hatred and violence.
Even though this happened in a completely different part of the world, Louisville is no stranger to violence and hatred motivated by race and religion. Federal, State, and city officials stood side-by-side with leaders of faith.
“In this moment, I’m remembering the words of our most famous citizen Mohammed Ali,” said Mayor Greg Fischer. “If you love God you can’t only love some of his children.”
Refusing to be silent, and calling for Louisville to rise up against bigotry and hate.
“Each and every mass shooting against humanity is an act of terrorism and should be called out as it is in a loud and clear voice,” said Muhammad Babar of the Muslim Americans For Compassion. “We cannot allow dehumanization and demonization of any minority group in our country.”
Especially since that darkness has hit our city, not once, but several times over the past year.
“This these acts of violence and the hate that motivates it is occurring too often and it’s becoming normalized,” said Haleh Karimi with Louisville’s Interfaith Path’s to Peace.
“It is unacceptable in any country, in any community. Let us make empathy great again.”
Those who showed up wanted to make sure their Muslim brothers and sisters could walk away with some comfort.
“Whatever their religion is, they deserve to be part of the community and held in the loving grasp of the community,” said attendee Patricia Ramey.
The FBI and LMPD also were there to make sure the interfaith community knows they will always be there for them and are working hard to make sure their safety is number one.
