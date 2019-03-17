FORECAST: Increasing clouds; sprinkles and flurries north

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s a chilly start to Sunday with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. Clouds will increase today as a weak system slides. Our northernmost counties may see a sprinkle or flurries but most look to stay dry today. Winds will gust to near 25 mph this afternoon. Despite the extra clouds, will see enough sunshine to warm us into the 50s. Tonight a dry cold front pushes through the region dropping temperatures into the 20s and low 30s. The best rain chance for the upcoming week comes late Wednesday into early Thursday. Highs this week will sit in the 50s before reaching the 60s by the weekend.