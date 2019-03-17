Homeowner beats suspected burglar with baseball bat, leaves him in critical condition

TURLOCK, CA (KTXL/CNN) - Investigators say after a homeowner in California awoke to find a stranger in his home, a fight ensued, and the suspected burglar ended up in the hospital.
The 33-year-old suspect broke into a Turlock, CA, home on the morning of March 10, startling the homeowner, who was armed with a baseball bat.
A fight unfolded between the suspect and the homeowner, which left the suspect bloodied and bruised. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Officers say a female resident ran to a neighbor’s house and called 911.
Neighbors say the area has been experiencing a lot of break-ins, and they are fed up.
"[It’s] commonplace, where we do see a lot of people coming into the cars. We’ve been broken into twice," neighbor Sheila Barrios said. “I think we’re just all tired of it, and people are taking their actions into their own hands.”
Barrios says even with cameras and other security features, families have often been left to protect their own homes.
“Even then, we still get a lot of people coming through, looking into the cars,” Barrios said.
The name of the suspected burglar has not been released. No arrests have been made.
Copyright 2019 KTXL, Tribune via CNN. All rights reserved.