Louisville receives 7 seed, headed to Des Moines

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Cards are headed to Iowa for Coach Chris Mack’s first NCAA Tournament game with Louisville.
UofL’s tournament draw was announced Sunday night, they’ll face 10-seed Minnesota.
The Cards’ bid comes after an up and down season. They had quality wins over Michigan State and a 21-point win over North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
But a collapse against Duke on February 12 proved to be a stumbling block for the remainder of the season for UofL.
After the Duke loss, the Cards finished the season 2-4 against ACC opponents, to finish the season with a 19-12 overall record.
Louisville beat Notre Dame 75-53 in the ACC Tournament, but were defeated by UNC in the quarterfinal round, 83-70.
Jordan Nwora leads the Cardinals, averaging 17.2 points per game.
UofL’s first tournament matchup will take place on Thursday.
