The making of a March Madness bracket

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Sunday evening, the 2019 Men’s Division I college basketball bracket will be announced. But months of work have gone into each selection made on Sunday.
The Division I Men’s Basketball Committee consists of ten members from conferences and universities around the country. The current members are:
- Bernard Muir, director of athletics, Stanford University (Committee chair)
- Mitch Barnhart, director of athletics, University of Kentucky
- Tom Burnett, commissioner, Southland Conference
- Janet Cone, director of athletics, University of North Carolina Asheville
- Bernadette McGlade, commissioner, Atlantic 10 Conference
- Michael O’Brien, vice president and director of athletics, University of Toledo
- Jim Phillips, vice president for athletics and recreation, Northwestern University
- Chris Reynolds, vice president for intercollegiate athletics, Bradley University
- Craig Thompson, commissioner, Mountain West Conference
- Kevin White, director of athletics, Duke University
According to the NCAA, the committee meets in November to begin discussing the season, and each committee member is assigned conferences to specifically monitor. They each have approximately seven conferences for which they’re either the primary or secondary monitor.
In February, the committee meets in Indianapolis to begin preliminary discussions and pick the top four teams in each region as it stands at that time.
The whole committee gathered Tuesday in New York City to begin the final selection process.
Members are not allowed to be in the room when the conference or team they represent is being discussed, and they can’t vote for their own respective organization. For example, Mitch Barnhart can’t discuss or vote on Kentucky.
During the months-long process, the committee takes place in several votes, all done by secret ballot, to determine the 36 at-large bids, and overall seeding of the field of 68.
The full NCAA description of its procedure is available here.
Here are some other rules the committee has in place for bracket building, to keep in mind:
- Each of the first four teams selected from a conference shall be placed in different regions if they are seeded on the first four lines.
- Teams from the same conference shall not meet prior to the regional final if they played each other three or more times during the regular season and conference tournament.
- Teams from the same conference shall not meet prior to the regional semifinals if they played each other twice during the regular season and conference tournament.
- Teams from the same conference may play each other as early as the second round if they played no more than once during the regular season and conference tournament.
- Any principle can be relaxed if two or more teams from the same conference are among the last four at-large seeded teams participating in the First Four.
- To recognize the demonstrated quality of such teams, the committee shall not place teams seeded on the first four lines at a potential “home-crowd disadvantage” in the first round.
The bracket will be announced Sunday night at 6 p.m..
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.