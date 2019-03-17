Man accused of stabbing wife to death in South Louisville appears in court

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man accused of stabbing his wife to death has been ordered to have no contact with their kids.
Yoilime Martinez-Diaz appeared in court Saturday morning in connection to the case. Police said his wife, Yunelsy Abdala Ramos, 35, was found dead in the 300 block of Kilmory Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
In addition to the no contact order with their kids, the judge also ordered Martinez-Diaz to have no contact with Ramos’ family.
Martinez-Diaz also faces charges for a violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
His bond remains at $500,000.
