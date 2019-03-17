Murray State to face Marquette for NCAA Tournament opener

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ja Morant and Murray State now know the destination for their first NCAA Tournament game.
The Racers received a 12 seed and will face Marquette in the west region.
Murray State (27-4) clinched a March Madness berth with their win in the OVC tournament, 77-65 over Belmont.
This is the team’s second consecutive berth under head coach Matt McMahon.
Morant tweeted one year ago, promising the Racers would be back in the tournament.
Morant is averaging 24.6 points per game this season for Murray.
The Racers matchup against Marquette will take place in Hartford on Thursday.
