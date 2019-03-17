Oldham County school bus driver arrested for DUI after bus crashes with students on board

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A school bus driver for Oldham County has been arrested and charged with DUI after crashing into a security pole with 33 students on board.
The Oldham County Police said Lesley Harvey of Crestwood, Kentucky was driving a school bus Friday afternoon when she struck several security poles at the entrance to a subdivision on her bus route.
While Harvey did tell her supervisor that she hit something, she said there was no damage and proceeded to drive her route.
Oldham County Schools had Harvey stop per school policies and transported her to the hospital for a breath test. The Oldham County Police were contacted and responded.
No students were injured, and the bus sustained only minor damage.
After conducting an investigation, police arrested and charged Harvey with one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, one count of failure to report an accident, one count of leaving an accident and 33 counts of wanton endangerment, one count for each of the 33 students on board the bus.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Oldham County Police Department at 502-222-1300.
