Planned Parenthood issues statement on new Kentucky abortion law

The bill, which can be read here, “requires a person who intends to perform an abortion to determine whether the unborn has a detectable fetal heartbeat" and prohibits the provider from performing an abortion if a heartbeat is detected. If the abortion is performed to save a woman’s life or for the benefit of her health, the provider must provide documentation. A physician can lose his or her license for failing to follow the law. The bill also establishes criminal penalties for violations.