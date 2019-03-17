Silver Creek boys advance; girls from Male defeated

The post season end for Male at the Girls Sweet 16. Across the river in the Hoosier state, the boys from Silver Creek look forward to a championship game. (Source: Craig Loper)
March 16, 2019 at 11:37 PM EST - Updated March 16 at 11:37 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Silver Creek Dragons have advanced to the 3A Championship game . This Saturday in Indianapolis, they’ll face Culver Academies for the title. On Saturday at the Seymour Semistate, Silver Creek held off Crispus Attucks,. 72-69.

Meantime, Saturday night at Rupp Arena at the Sweet 16. the girls from Male High fell ten points shy in their semifinal matchup against Southwestern. Southwestern moved to Sunday’s title game by beating Male 52 -42. Southwestern will face Ryle in the championship on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 PM.

