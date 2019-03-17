Silver Creek boys advance; girls from Male defeated

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Silver Creek Dragons have advanced to the 3A Championship game . This Saturday in Indianapolis, they’ll face Culver Academies for the title. On Saturday at the Seymour Semistate, Silver Creek held off Crispus Attucks,. 72-69.
Meantime, Saturday night at Rupp Arena at the Sweet 16. the girls from Male High fell ten points shy in their semifinal matchup against Southwestern. Southwestern moved to Sunday’s title game by beating Male 52 -42. Southwestern will face Ryle in the championship on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 PM.
