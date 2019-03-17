Vols rally late, top Kentucky 82-78

Tennessee: Turner's huge 3-pointer is good news for Tennessee, which needed him to pull out of his slump before the NCAA Tournament. The Vols are going to need Kyle Alexander to stay out of foul trouble if they want to make a deep postseason run. Foul trouble has been a major late-season issue for Alexander, and the 6-foot-9 forward fouled out of Saturday's game with 10:55 remaining. Alexander had just two points and three rebounds in 16 minutes. That followed a 16-point, nine-rebound performance in an 83-76 quarterfinal victory over Mississippi State.