World-renowned artist Stephen Rolfe Powell passes away

World-renowned artist Stephen Rolfe Powell passes away
Powell was a world-renowned glass blower.
March 17, 2019 at 3:25 PM EST - Updated March 17 at 3:25 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - World-renowned glass blower Stephen Rolfe Powell has passed away.

Powell was very well known for his teaching and his art around Centre College in Danville and in Louisville. He studied painting and ceramics at Centre and received a Bachelor of Arts in 1974, according to dmglass.com.

Centre’s president, John Roush, posted a message about the artist’s death to Facebook late Saturday night.

A message fom President Roush to the campus community Dear Centre Friends, It is with a very heavy heart that I share...

Posted by Centre College on Saturday, March 16, 2019

Funeral arrangements haven’t been announced.

Powell was 68 years old.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.