World-renowned artist Stephen Rolfe Powell passes away

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - World-renowned glass blower Stephen Rolfe Powell has passed away.
Powell was very well known for his teaching and his art around Centre College in Danville and in Louisville. He studied painting and ceramics at Centre and received a Bachelor of Arts in 1974, according to dmglass.com.
Centre’s president, John Roush, posted a message about the artist’s death to Facebook late Saturday night.
Funeral arrangements haven’t been announced.
Powell was 68 years old.
