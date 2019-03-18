Bevin recognizes All God’s Children at annual Prayer Breakfast

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - The annual Kentucky Governor’s Prayer Breakfast took place in Lexington on Monday.
Every year, Gov. Matt Bevin recognizes a Kentuckian or a group of Kentuckians for their service.
This year, Bevin highlighted All God’s Children.
The Nicholasville group serves at-risk kids in a residential treatment home. The facility is for teen mothers and their children.
Foster care is an issue close to the governor’s heart; he and wife Glenna have adopted four children.
Nearly 10,000 Kentucky children are looking for foster families.
“I would encourage people, put your faith into action,” Bevin said. “Step up and put your arms around the children of Kentucky because they need it.”
Bevin said he has plans this week to review 177 bills that landed on his desk following the just-completed legislative session.
