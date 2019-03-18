Billy Reed: NCAA Tournament is all about Zion

LOUISVILLE (WAVE) – From its opening until this very moment, this college basketball season has belonged to Duke’s Zion Williamson. To quote the late Thurman Munson, he has been the straw that stirs the drink.
There is no reason to think it will be any different during the NCAA Tournament, which begins this week and will continue through the championship game in Minneapolis on the night of April 8.
To find players who dominated the game like Williamson, you have to go back to the likes of Lew Alcindor in the 1960s, Bill Walton in the 1970s, and Patrick Ewing in the 1980s.
You will note that those three were 7-footers, give or take an inch. But Williamson isn’t like them, He’s a 6-foot-7, 280-pound force of nature who’s the ultimate product of all the changes in college basketball.
From a sheer business standpoint, it’s easy to question his decision to come back and play after his Nike sneaker blew out on Feb. 20, early in the North Carolina game in Durham.
It’s a foregone conclusion that he will get a huge shoe-and-apparel contract. It’s a foregone conclusion that he will get as much money as an NBA No. 1 draft pick can get. It’s a foregone conclusion that he has nothing left to prove as a player.
But come back he did, putting Duke on his back and carrying it through the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. This is the same league, by the way, that got three No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament -– North Carolina, Virginia, and, of course, Duke.
Please understand the Blue Devils are not a mortal lock. But they’re close enough that anybody looking for underdogs and Cinderellas is probably wasting his or her time.
Take Louisville, for example.
The Cards have a good team, better than anybody expected before the season, They even led Duke by 23 points in the second half at the Yum! Center before Zion ignited a charge that gave Mike Krzyzewski the biggest comeback win of his storied career.
But the Cards might not even make it past the first game. In a bit of whimsy, if not downright mischievousness, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee matched the Cards against Minnesota, which is coached by Richard Pitiino, son of former UofL coach Rick Pitino, who has filed a $40 million lawsuit against the university for firing him without cause.
If the Pitino Mafia shows up to support Richard, there could be some interesting encounters in various hotels and restaurants.
But even if the Cards beat Minnesota, I can’s see them beating Michigan State for the second time this season. The Spartans have improved dramatically, as they proved by winning the Big Ten Tournament.
Kentucky didn’t get the No. 1 seed it wanted, but the Wildcats got a very manageable path to the Final Four. If PJ Washington & Co. meet North Carolina for the regional championship, it should be one of the best games in the tournament.
I’m not sure what to make of UK’s meltdown against Tennessee in the SEC Tournament. With all due respect to the Vols, it was a game the Cats should have won. That could be a clue to something, but I’m not sure exactly what.
As for the other contenders, I think Gonzaga’s weak schedule will catch up with it somewhere along the way. I also still must be convinced that Virginia, shocked by Florida State in the ACC Tournament, knows how to handle postseason play.
I’m intrigued by Purdue and Texas Tech, but down on Kansas, which has a lot of FBI investigation stuff hanging over its head. Who else? Who am I overlooking? Oregon? Iowa State? Murray State, for heaven’s sake?
Nope. This is Zion’s world and that’s all there is to it.
If he stays healthy and plays with the passion he showed in the ACC Tournament, the rest of us might as well just sit back and enjoy the show.
Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter who contributes regular columns to WAVE3.com.
