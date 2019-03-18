FORECAST: Increasing warmth through the week!

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We struggled to get there today but we make it into the lower 50s here in Louisville.
Tonight will be another cold one as high pressure continues to lock in the cooler air, assisting us in getting down to the freezing mark here in the city. Expect mid to upper 50s over the next couple days, with our next shower chance arriving late Wednesday. That round of showers will be fairly light and scattered due to dry air in place, so don’t expect a deluge that evening.
We’ll break back into the 60s for Friday and through the weekend with plenty of sunshine during most of this time. We’ll even get into the lower 70s in time for Sunday, but clouds will increase during the day as our next rain and thunder producer gears up to affect WAVE Country on Monday. It’s worth mentioning that the Monday rain-maker could speed up a little bit, so late Sunday does carry a shower chance for now.
Be sure to make Friday and Saturday outdoor plans now to take advantage of the incredible forecast!
FORECAST
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. LOW: 32°
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 56°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers late (30% chance). HIGH: 58° LOW: 34°
IN THE APP
- Indiana Statewide Tornado Drill information
- Wednesday shower chance breakdown
- EARLIEST ALERT: Storms return early next week
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.