FORECAST: Mostly dry weather this week except for one day

FORECAST: Mostly dry weather this week except for one day
By Brian Goode | March 18, 2019 at 4:40 AM EST - Updated March 18 at 4:40 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It is a cold start once again outside. Plenty of sunshine will help balance that out and pushes us back to around the 50 degree mark later today.

We will gain a few more degree on Tuesday.

A quick-hitting wave will move in Wednesday evening/Thursday. This looks to bring a period of rain showers with it. No heavy rain expected but they will be off/on in nature until dry air moves back in midday Thursday.

After that, it will all be about the building warmth as we bring back the 60s and 70s toward the weekend.

T-storms will shake-up things before the weekend is over but we will fine-tuning their arrival over the new few days.

Grab-N-Go: March 18, 2019

FORECAST

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant; HIGH: 52°

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cool; LOW: 32°

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny, warmer; HIGH: 58°

IN THE APP

- RAIN CHANCE: Mid-week

- TRAFFIC REPORTS: Updated often with real-time data on the app

- EARLIEST ALERT: 60s/70s return as we change seasons

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.