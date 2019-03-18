FORECAST: Mostly dry weather this week except for one day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It is a cold start once again outside. Plenty of sunshine will help balance that out and pushes us back to around the 50 degree mark later today.
We will gain a few more degree on Tuesday.
A quick-hitting wave will move in Wednesday evening/Thursday. This looks to bring a period of rain showers with it. No heavy rain expected but they will be off/on in nature until dry air moves back in midday Thursday.
After that, it will all be about the building warmth as we bring back the 60s and 70s toward the weekend.
T-storms will shake-up things before the weekend is over but we will fine-tuning their arrival over the new few days.
FORECAST
TODAY: Sunny and pleasant; HIGH: 52°
TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cool; LOW: 32°
TUESDAY: Mainly sunny, warmer; HIGH: 58°
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.