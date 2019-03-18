Free firearm safety kits available at LMPD divisions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Free firearm safety kits will be given away in Louisville.
Each kit comes with a gun lock and will be available at each Louisville Metro Police Department division beginning at 3 p.m. Monday while supplies last.
Project ChildSafe partnered with LMPD to make the kits available.
“We are not tracking anything except the number of kits we give out,” LMPD spokesman Officer Matt Sanders said.
People who are interested in a lock do not need to fill out any paperwork, they just need to ask the desk clerk for a kit.
