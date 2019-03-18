Golden Alert: Police looking for missing man with traumatic brain injury

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police in St. Matthews issued a Golden Alert as they need the public’s help to find a missing man.
John E. Fisher, 65, was last seen near Baptist East Hospital on Kresge Way at 7 a.m. Monday, police said.
Fisher is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes, about 5′9″ and 185 pounds. Officials did not share a picture of him with the Golden Alert.
Police said Fisher was last seen wearing a heavy, thigh length tan coat, light blue button down shirt, jeans, blue socks and brown suede walking shoes.
The public may also recognize a scar on the left side of Fisher’s neck, or a tattoo on his left arm of a yellow and red lightning bolt.
Police said Fisher has a traumatic brain injury and needs medicine.
Anyone who sees Fisher or knows where he is should call the St. Matthews Police Department at 502-893-9000.
