JCPS student arrested, charged with having gun at school

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police arrested a Jefferson County Public Schools student Monday, accusing him of having a gun at school.
Officers said Ayub Hussein, 19, brought a Glock 22 handgun to Iroquois High School on Monday morning.
Security at the school found the gun and confiscated it, police said.
Hussein told officers he had the gun because he was “worried some guys would jump him after school,” according to his arrest citation.
He was arrested around 8:30 a.m. Monday and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property -- a felony.
Hussein remains in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on a $15,000 cash bond. He’s due in court Tuesday morning.
WAVE 3 News reached out to JCPS officials for comment. This story will be updated.
