Kentucky hemp product sales on the rise

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky’s hemp product sales surged in 2018, according to the commonwealth’s agriculture commissioner.
Ryan Quarles said Monday, the commonwealth’s hemp processors reported $58 million in gross sales in 2018, up from $17 million the year before.
He also said hemp processors spent $23.4 million in capital improvements and employed 459 people last year.
Hemp was removed from the list of federally controlled substances in last year’s federal farm bill.
Quarles said the report solidified Kentucky’s reputation as a leader in the industry.
