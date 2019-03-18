Lawrenceburg woman accused of plotting husband’s murder

LAWRENCEBURG, KY (WAVE) - An Anderson County woman is accused of trying to plot her husband’s murder--multiple times.
He was shot in the face last week.
On Wednesday, March 13 at approximately 8:30 a.m., Kentucky State Police troopers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Alton Station Road in Lawrenceburg for a reported assault.
When they arrived, they found Lawrenceburg resident Christopher J. Rogers, 45, inside his home with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. He had been shot in the face.
Christopher Rogers was transported to University of Kentucky Hospital where it was determined he was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Amanda Rogers, 36, talked about wanting to kill her husband “on multiple occasions," her arrest report said. Police have charged her with solicitation of murder.
The man she allegedly spoke with, Jason Downs, 28, is charged with solicitation of murder and first degree assault.
LEX18 reports that investigators said a neighbor saw two men fleeing the area in a van after the shooting.
Police said they determined that Downs was the driver of the van fleeing the scene. They also said they recovered a 9mm round and shell casing at the scene of the shooting.
Both Amanda Rogers and Downs are being held at the Shelby County Detention Center.
Christopher Rogers is in critical condition at UK Hospital.
