Louisville Bats announce another nickname for 3-game series this season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Bats have announced yet another promotion in which they’ll play a game under a different nickname.
They’ve already set dates to play as the Derby City Mint Juleps (April 13 and April 27) and as the Louisville Mashers (May 25, July 27 and Sept. 2).
Now, in an effort to pay respects to the area’s Hispanic and Latino communities, the Bats will play as the Los Murciélagos de Louisville.
The move will take place when the team welcomes Columbus to Slugger Field for a three-game series from June 28-30.
Like the other Juleps and Mashers promotions, this one will include special hats and uniforms.
