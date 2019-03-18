Louisville ranks 6th nationwide for worst place to live among allergy sufferers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sneezing season officially begins Wednesday, as Spring slithers in at 5:59 p.m.
As the calendar changes, how our bodies react to our environment does too.
It’s no secret living in the Ohio Valley is both beautiful and brutal in the spring as allergy sufferers take a beating.
More than 50 million people worldwide battle seasonal allergies and Louisville always cracks the list for the top ten worst cities to live in based on pollen scores.
This year, Asthma Allergy and Foundation of America ranks Louisville sixth nationwide as the worst city to live in for allergy sufferers.
Experts predict McAllen, Texas will rank supreme as the hardest hit area this spring, followed by Jackson, Mississippi; Providence, Rhode Island; Memphis, Tennessee and Springfield, Massachusetts.
The rankings are based on three important factors: pollen and mold counts, allergy medicine usage and availability of board-certified allergists.
With runny and congested noses, inflamed sinuses and constant sneezing right around the corner, we’re working to help ease symptoms.
Allergists recommend limiting your time outdoors and to keep your windows closed during peak pollen season. Try taking a shower and shampooing your hair before going to bed. This will alleviate access pollen on your body.
If you have pets, make sure to wipe them off with a towel before they come back inside, and of course over the counter and prescription medicine is always an option.
Make sure to walk with your doctor before allergy season begins to figure out which long term treatment plan will work best for you.
